Betting on football: a complete guide for the new season

During the past week, the main calendars regarding the next football season were published, both at a national level, with the Serie A and Serie B programme, but also as regards the other football leagues, that of the five main tournaments European. We are therefore also talking about La Liga for first division Spanish football, Ligue 1 for France, the Premier League for English football and finally the Bundesliga for German football. In recent times, English football has become the one with the most appeal due to the presence of top formations, players and coaches, capable of dominating international football and of winning the Champions League with a certain frequency, as we have seen this year with the victory of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

It is no coincidence that football is the most popular sport for betting in the UK, with 40% of all money spent by punters being wagered on the game. With a vast number of matches, the industry has grown, allowing punters to place bets on a variety of markets, with many betting sites offering special offers and competitive odds. Therefore, it is vital that bettors understand these markets in order to make informed decisions.

Football betting odds explained

When you first sign up it can be difficult to understand how the odds work in football. Odds refer to the ratio of the stake to the potential winnings on a specific outcome. These odds are set by the bookmakers, and if you decide to bet on that outcome, you will use these odds to determine your potential payout.

Usually these are expressed as fractions (e.g. 2/1) but they can also be shown as decimals (3.0 would equal 2/1 as a fractional price) and you can choose how they are displayed with the bookmaker you bet with.

How to bet on football

Every week there are thousands of professional football matches taking place around the world and bookmakers provide a range of odds on almost every detail of these games. This includes markets on the outcome of matches and the events within them, such as the number of goals scored, corners won, red and yellow cards shown and individual goalscorers. Several bookmakers offer competitive odds and offers for existing customers throughout the year, with boosted odds accessible for some of football’s biggest matches. Once the outcome of the game is determined and your bet is successful, you receive your original stake and any winnings from the odds. There are various types of sport bets available in football, including accumulators which allow you to combine different selections to place a single high stakes bet. Most football betting sites offer this feature.

With a huge variety on offer, there’s no better way to bet on football, it all depends on the individual. Bet builders are a great way to create big odds, but you may prefer the simplicity of the simple market or goalscorer result.

How to bet on football online: Betting on matches

This is the simplest form of football betting as you simply choose the outcome of a match whether it be a home win, draw or away win. One thing to note is that this applies to the match after 90 minutes, so if you bet on the home team to win and they only do so after penalties and extra time, you will not receive any winnings as the result of the match is a draw. As with most fixture lists, bookmakers will list the home team first and then the away team with the market being the draw between the two.

How to bet on football

Bet builders are one of the more recent additions to soccer betting and have become one of the most popular ways to bet on the sport in recent years. Sometimes referred to as same game multis, these bets are effectively an accumulator of outcomes from a single game rather than across several games.

Final considerations

The season that has just ended has shown how often even an underdog team can have the chance of winning or competing until the end. The most striking examples are those represented by Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli, reigning Italian champions, and by Arsenal Mikel Arteta, who until the end tried to compete against a City perhaps too strong to beat. The same could also be said for the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich who this year won the title by a hair’s breadth, practically equal on points with Borussia Dortmund, but winning due to the better goal difference. In Italy, on the other hand, the regulation starting from last season provides for the Scudetto play-off in case of equal points. There is only one precedent of a Scudetto play-off and it dates back to 1963-1964 with Bologna winning over Inter.

