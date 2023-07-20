Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2023 – 2:22 pm Share

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Thursday, the 20th, that the Provisional Measure that regulates betting businesses in the country will be implemented, but minimized the impact of this on revenue.

“The MP for betting will come out, but the estimated revenue from it is lower than that of the sector and that of the Secretariat for Reforms. The proceeds from betting go to the low forecast budget, ”he said.

“We estimate something around BRL 2 billion per year (in revenue), far below what was imagined,” said Haddad today at an event in Rio.