Milan-Juventus, favorites for the Rossoneri bookmakers

After the break for national team commitments, the championship returns with a great classic, the one between Milan and Juventus.

And the betting doesn’t stop. Obviously the strictly legal ones.

The main course is therefore the big match scheduled Sunday evening at 8.45pmat San Siro, with the Rossoneri who will take to the pitch already knowing the result of the match against Inter, the first chasing team, and will try to break away from the former Allegri, now four points away.

According to bookmakers, the favorite team is Milan. Let’s see the odds

Milan-Juventus 1-0 for the Rossoneri: hot odds by Snai

Milan’s victory against Juventus is quoted at 2.25 by Snai (i.e. if you bet 1 euro you only win 2.25) while the other two outcomes are close at hand, respectively at 3.25 («X») and 3.30 («2»).

In terms of the most probable result following the logic of Milan being the favorite over Juventus, it is 1-0 which is paid 7.50 the initial bet, while the 2-1 again for Milan rises to 9.75 and the 2-0 to 11. A 3-0 for Milan who wins by spreading? At 22, against the 3-1 which ‘drops’ to 20 against 1.

Who wants to bet on the exact victory of Juventus? The 0-1 has the most ‘probable’ odds at 9.50, while the 1-2 is at 12. Milan-Juventus 0-3: inviting odds, 45 against 1.

Be careful though. Leaving aside the logic of a Milan or Juventus victory, a 1-1 draw is paradoxically the most probable exact result at 6.25, while a 0-0 is at 8.75.

Milan-Juventus? Goal from Giroud

On the board, Giroud at 3.25 is the scorer with the lowest odds, followed by Vlahovic and Leao at 3.50. Then two more Bianconeri (Chiesa and Milik) and three more Rossoneri (Jovic, Okafor and Pulisic) at 4.50.

So putting the pieces together the most probable result would be a 1-0 victory for Milan, with a goal from Giroud. The Rossoneri fans are authorized to make all the necessary superstitions, while the Juventus fans dream of the coup at San Siro.

