The Brescia Prosecutor’s Office has started an investigation into the former Como director Ninni Corda and Cristian Anelli: they allegedly lent money at very high rates and encouraged the spread of the illegal betting chat on Telegram in which the Juventus player was also present

Rounds of money, loans, usury. Promises, pacts, extortions. There is a world that is gradually emerging behind the football betting case for which Nicolò Fagioli and Sandro Tonali have been punished so far. The technical director of Alessandria Ninni Corda and the footballer Cristian Anelli have received a warrant from the Brescia Prosecutor’s Office on charges of usury. The former coach and former player of Como are suspected of having lent money at very high rates (280%) to a 28-year-old former sporting director of an amateur team from Brescia, up to his neck in debt after having spent tens of thousands of euros in sports betting. The investigation, conducted by prosecutors Victoria Allegra Boga and Iacopo Berardi, is still in its early stages, but for the moment 11 people are under investigation, including Corda and Anelli. See also Best Young Left Backs You Must Sign In FIFA 23 Career Mode

the chat with beans — It was the young man who had asked to borrow money who reported it, and declared himself a gambling addict in front of the police. In his reconstruction it would also have emerged that Corda and Anelli were active in the same illegal betting Telegram group in which Fagioli had ended up.

rope is quiet — On the issue, Corda has already made it known that he “loaned money to someone who I thought was a friend and then became an ex-friend. And he didn’t give it back to me. I have everything documented”. And his lawyer: “My client says he has arguments to say that nothing is true. We are at the beginning. If the hypothesis is usury, the answer is no. I will soon contact the prosecutors.”

