Betting League | HS sources: Here is Topi Keskinen’s new club

Betting league|Topi Keskinen is moving to Scotland.

9.8. 17:52

HJK’s star pier Top Middle is moving abroad.

According to editorial sources, Keskinen is very close to a transfer to Aberdeen of the Scottish Premier League.

Scottish Daily Record posted the transfer rumor earlier on Friday, now sources in the industry confirm the transfer is happening.

Keskinen’s transfer has been talked about for a long time. During the summer, he has been linked to, among others, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Heerenveen.

Keskinen has not been part of the lineup in HJK’s two previous matches. Head coach of HJK Toni Korkeakunnas confirmed on Thursdaythat Mikkeli is leaving the club.

“It has been announced that he is no longer available,” he commented.

HJK is expected to receive a significant transfer fee for the transfer.

Keskinen has played in 17 Veikkausliiga matches this season and scored six goals.