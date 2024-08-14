Betting League | HJK rumbles on the field, but a record amount is ringing in the cash register

Veikkausliiga|Player traffic is busy in Helsinki.

Winger Topi Keskinen the transfer to Aberdeen of the Scottish Premier League will bring HJK around one million euros according to international estimates.

The young speedster moved from Mikkelin Palloilijos to HJK in January 2023. He quickly established himself and became one of the league’s star players this season.

The transfer to the world was only a matter of time. Keskinen played in both HJK’s Conference League matches against Aberdeen last fall.

HJK’s managing director Aki Riihilahti is satisfied with the club’s latest moves. The club has acquired a lot of players in the summer transfer window, including a goal stick Lee Erwin. The team reacted with acquisitions to the slow start of the season and to the change of coach, where Ferran Sibila changed Toni Korkeakunnä.

Riihilahti points out that the change of coach that happened in the middle of the season is part of the reason for the summer’s busy player traffic. With some of the acquisitions, an agreement was signed for next season as well, or there is an option for next season.

“Players were also needed for the plans and needs of the new coaching.”

However, the sale of Keskinen gave Riihilahti a different idea. The current year is HJK’s most financially successful sales year ever.

“This is the best year in the club’s history in terms of player sales, and by a large margin,” says Riihilahti.

When the amount is so great, surely you can reveal it too?

“I can’t say,” Riihilahti says and laughs.

“Part of our strategy is to develop players and sell them on. That goal has been very successful this year.”

The club has received a transfer compensation this year in addition to Keskinen at least Matti from Peltola, About Bojan Radulovic mixed Tuomas from Ollila. In addition, e.g. David Ezehi and Elmo Henriksson’s loan transfers have brought a small additional amount.

Also, the British club Huddersfield, who bought Radulovic, reportedly paid a seven-figure sum for the player.

“The coaching challenge we occasionally face is that there are a lot of players. We don’t compromise on success, so we have been clear that we agree with the players on the time when we will move. It could be in the January transfer window or in the summer. The goal is that transfers disrupt the team’s activities as little as possible.”

Bojan Radulovic moved from HJK to Huddersfield.

HJK’s the spot is also fattened by the transfers of young players to foreign academies and various further transfer clauses.

According to Riihilahti, various clauses related to previous transfers have also brought money into the Club’s coffers this year. This group includes at least Chelsea Jimi Tauriainen. Tauriainen made his debut in Chelsea’s representative team last spring.

HJK lose several players from their academy to the world every year before they have the chance to fight for a place in the starting line-up of the national team. The last to leave was a 16-year-old Bruno Katzwho transferred to Wolfsburg’s academy.

“I could see that this trend is turning around. More young people want to stay with us these days and commit to a longer contract. Casper Terho, Santeri VäänänenPeltola and Keskinen are all examples that the model is profitable for all parties,” says Riihilahti.

Riihilahti it is possible that “a few players” will leave HJK for another place after playing time. The acquisitions have most likely been made, unless there is a “quite exceptional” opportunity.

“We are ready for acquisitions, but the coaching staff is satisfied with the current group of players.”

The league’s overwhelming advance favorite HJK is currently fourth in the league, four points behind KuPS, who leads the Veikkausliiga.

The club’s European games continue on Thursday in Montenegro against the country’s defending champion Decic. HJK won the opening part in Helsinki 1–0. The winner of the match pair advances to the Conference League playoff round, where the stake is a place in the group stage.