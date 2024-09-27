Betting League | Gnistan took a big win and secured a great achievement

Betting league|Gnistan secured their place in the Euro playoffs.

A native of Oulunk Gnistan beat AC Oulu 1–0 in the Veikkausliiga lower final series match at Töölö Stadium on Friday.

The victory was significant for “Kipina”, as the league winner secured their place in the European playoffs, where they are fighting for the last place in the next season’s Conference League qualifiers.

Gnistan’s goal was scored in the 53rd minute by a Norwegian striker Jonas Enkerud. Enkerud got the ball a good ten meters from the goal and smashed it handsomely into the roof of the goal.

Jonas Enkerud (left) shot the ball into the goal against AC Oulu.

Gnistan is currently at the top of the lower final series and in seventh place in the entire series. A place in the European playoffs is offered to the two best teams in the lower final series.

AC Oulu is ninth in the series, but cannot catch Gnistan anymore. There is a difference of nine points between the teams, when each has two matches to play. Oulu had won their previous two matches.

Gnistan will play its home matches in evako Töölö, because its own stadium, Oulunkylä’s Mustapekka-arena, burned down in July.

Betting league continues on Saturday with three matches. Saturday night’s treat is HJK–Ilves starting at 7:30 p.m. Both teams are fighting closely for the Finnish championship.