Betting League | Club manager Janne Lindberg, who sent harassing messages to women, was fired

VPS apologizes.

Vaasa Football Club says he released the sports director by Janne Lindberg from his task. His duties at both league team VPS Oy and VPS Juniors will end immediately.

According to VPS, in the light of the new information that has appeared in the last few days and the investigations made based on it, there are no longer any conditions for Lindberg to continue in his position.

VPS also says that it apologizes to the entire club community, fans and partners, and especially to those who have been subjected to improper activity.

The club assures that it will conduct appropriate investigations into the incident and draw up a plan on how to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Former national team player Lindberg, 57, sent sexually suggestive messages for several years to women who worked at or worked with VPS.