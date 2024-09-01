Betting League | A very important victory for HJK – a big turn in the championship battle

Betting league|HJK came right up to KuPS’s position, with five matches left in the season.

1.9. 18:53

Hard HJK, playing in a rush of matches, managed to get an important victory over Vaasa’s Hietalahti in the final round of the football Veikkausliiga with goals 3–1. The people of Helsinki played their last game on Thursday, when HJK beat Klaksvik from Faroe Islands at home in the Konferensliiga qualifiers.

The victory was valuable, because KuPS, who lead the Veikkausliiga, lost to Inter 1–2 at the same time. The people of Helsinki are now only one point away from second place when the five-game Championship Series starts.

HJK had changed its lineup for Sunday in many respects, but a new hero was found in the club’s ranks for this match as well. The attacker, who played in Poland on loan the previous year, became the decisive player for the guests Kai Meriluotowho completed the first two goals of the Helsinki team.

Meriluoto, who returned from Poland at the beginning of the summer, took a short vacation before returning to real work at HJK. Sunday’s match was only his fourth of the season and his first two goals of the season.

“It’s always a bit difficult to jump in with everything, but every day feels better and I’ve gotten into the rhythm. Now there were a couple more successes,” Meriluoto said.

“I’m top and I live off goals, so they make it easier,” he added.

The people of Vaasa lost the match, but still kept their place in the championship starting in mid-September, after finishing sixth in the regular season. Gnistan would have moved past VPS to sixth place in the standings with a win over Ilves, but the newly promoted team was unable to do so.

“We had a really good start. We pressed well, got a goal and good pressure, but then we conceded an easy goal, followed by a difficult period”, VPS defender Miika Niemi once