Betting League | A major investment from Gnistan in Oulunkylä – a commemorative monument from Espoo will be brought to the site

The Oulunkylä football stadium will be upgraded to betting league condition during the spring and winter.

Football club This year, Gnistan is celebrating its centenary in a historic way. For the first time in its history, it is playing in the men's soccer league.

The club announced immediately after securing a place in the series that it wants to play its home matches in its own stadium and not, for example, in rented premises at the Töölö stadium in the corners of HJK.

The threshold question was the conditions of the Oulunkylä football stadium. Many things that required a league license were missing from the arena, but hard work throughout the winter produced the result the club was hoping for.

Chairman of the Board of Gnistan Antti Uusitalo says that the work to install the new irrigation system and lighting started on Monday.

“Irrigation is dug there under the field first. The lights will be implemented so that the light poles will be up by the end of August,” Uusitalo explains.

Quick rise After Honga lost his league license, he was forced to take quick measures. The city of Helsinki made quick decisions regarding the most urgent needs, i.e. lighting and irrigation. Uusitalo is happy about that.

“We are really grateful to the city. We know what kind of bureaucracy is involved in decision-making. They set out on a really tight schedule to make decisions.”

“ “We had the opportunity to cooperate with Espoo, and they no longer had a use for the stand.”

Both the city and Gnistan will invest several hundred thousand euros to improve the conditions in Oulunkylä. The club's account has e.g. increasing the stadium's grandstand capacity by more than a thousand seats to around 2,200 seats.

The grandstand solution was found nearby. The sun stand of the Tapiola sports park's stilt stadium will be moved to Oulunkylä. Stand stands became a kind of cult among football fans when Tapiola's own football stadium collapsed. Now they have an important use again.

“Our long-term goal is to build a soccer stadium that meets the dimensions. However, it is not possible to do it by spring 2024. We had to look at the options and think about what kind of investment makes sense.”

Katsomo's transfer from Tapiola became possible when FC Honga's legend in the Veikkausliiga came to an end.

“We had the opportunity to cooperate with Espoo, and they no longer had a use for the stand. Everyone wins in this equation. In total, the club invested several hundreds of thousands of euros in the conditions for this season. Not quite half a million now, but not far from it.”

Katsomo will come to Oulunkylä during March.

Gnistan's players thanked their supporters in a match played in October last year.

In all In Oulunkylä, many things are being renewed at a rapid pace: the irrigation system, lighting, changing rooms, medical room, anti-doping room, grandstand capacity and, of course, also the social facilities.

Uusitalo wants Gnistan to face HJK in the long-awaited derby match specifically in Oulunkylä, not as a tenant in Töölö.

At least for that match, according to Uusitalo, possibilities are being explored to increase the capacity of the stadium dramatically in the hope of a large number of spectators.

Part of Gnistan's investments is to improve the stadium's toilets and sales facilities.

“We will make the final decisions regarding them on Tuesday. There will be more anyway. We want to invest in the match event to the extent that it is possible within this framework. And hopefully we'll also be able to offer a couple of surprises to the viewers when the games start.”

“ “We are looking for a new partner because K-Supermarket Mustapekka wants to focus especially on supporting local junior sports.”

There was a discussion about the name of the stadium when Helsingin Uutiset reported that Gnistan no longer talks about its home stadium under its long-term sponsor name Mustapekka-arena, but as Oulunkylä football stadium.

Uusitalo is upset about the resulting discussion. He feels he has been misquoted.

Is the stadium still called Mustapekka-arena?

“For now, it is the Mustapekka arena. You can say that we are looking for a new partner.”

Is the possible name change due to the fact that the Mustapekka name might be considered inappropriate today?

“We are looking for a new partner because K-Supermarket Mustapekka wants to focus especially on supporting local junior sports. It is and will continue to be a long-term partner of our club and juniors. We value them very much and we are saddened that they have tried to draw different conclusions from the name of the stadium.”

