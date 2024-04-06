Betting League | A great start in the Veikkausliiga – the hundred-year wait ended in Oulunkylä in the midst of snowstorms

The Veikkausliiga started with a goal ticking.

Football the season of the domestic main league Veikkausliiga kicked off on Saturday with a match between IF Gnistan and FC Inter that started at 3 p.m. The venue is the Mustapekka arena in Helsinki's Oulunkylä.

The visitor Inter immediately poured cold water on the neck of the league winner by scoring the opening goal of the match in the fourth minute of the game. Captain Juuso Hämäläinen struck a blow by thrusting.

After a weak first few minutes, Gnistan quickly got into the game when the home team was awarded a foul. Joakim Latonen placed the ball in the net through the post, and Oulunkylä were tied 1–1 after the opening quarter.

Gnistan's first league goal can be seen in the video that is the main image of the article.

Even during the first half, Oulunkylä's Home Audience was able to rejoice for the second time.

Vertti Hänninen seized the ball in the attacking end and shot a handsome top corner gun to give Gnistan a 2–1 lead in the 36th minute of the game.

After the first half, the match is 2–1.

Friday after a snowstorm, there is plenty of snow on the sides of the field, but the field itself is thawed. Spectators and players had to get to the venue through slush and snow.

Gnistan's home stadium was renovated for the opening round on Thursday and Friday.

Gnistan is playing his first match in the club's history in the main league. The club was founded a hundred years ago, in 1924.

Talkoot at Gnistan's home stadium two days before the opening round of the Veikkausliiga.

The betting league the opening day of the season will see a full round of six games. After the match between Gnista and Inter, the next matches will start at 17:00.

The day ends with a thrilling game between HJK and KuPS. As usual, HJK is the Veikkausliiga's biggest champion favorite, and KuPS has also been put in the top spots.