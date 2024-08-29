Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2024 – 6:30

The president of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), João Pedro Nascimento, said that the issue of bets is alarming. “It will not empty the capital market as some have said. It will empty the refrigerators of Brazilians,” said Nascimento during a panel at the 25th Annual Santander Conference this afternoon in São Paulo.

“Betting is not comparable to the capital market. Bets have their place as entertainment,” he said.

Nascimento stated that the topic goes beyond the capital market and that it is a question of financial education that needs to broadly involve Brazilian society.

“Entertainment has its place. But we need to build a collective awareness that betting poses a risk to the most vulnerable,” he said.

Present on the same panel, the president of B3, Gilson Finkelsztain, and the president of the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima) and vice president of Wealth Management at Santander Brasil, Carlos André, agreed that the topic concerns financial market agents.

Finkelsztain said it is worrying that Brazilians see betting as an investment. André said the issue has “everyone worried”, especially because there is research showing that Brazilians with lower purchasing power already allocate around 10% of their household budget to this activity.