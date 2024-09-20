Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 09/20/2024 – 8:10

Amid the rapid growth of online betting in the country, the Finance Ministry wants to reduce the risks of a debt epidemic and is working with betting and advertising limits, and even profile restrictions to try to contain excessive spending, the Secretary of Prizes and Bets at the Finance Ministry, Régis Dudena, told Reuters.

“A message that needs to be clear, including in advertising, is that this is not an investment. You will potentially lose all the money you bet, because you are spending money to bet, you are not spending money to get rich. This is not an investment, this is not a supplement to your income, this is not a way of making a living,” he said.

+ Bets will have regulation of everything, such as debt and credit card use, says Haddad

Regulation, says Dudena, begins with separating legal betting companies from illegal operations that have been operating in Brazil.

“The sector was legalized in 2018 and was not regulated, and this created a sector that is now exploited by illegal criminal activities. A significant part of the problems that we identify today, such as over-indebtedness and more serious mental health problems, are linked not to betting companies, but to criminal organizations,” he said.

The regulation, which required companies to register with the federal government, was supposed to come into effect only in January, but the growing number of irregular websites based abroad meant that this part of the rules was brought forward to October 1. Starting next month, companies other than the 113 registered by the Treasury will have their websites taken down.

Furthermore, each of them will have to implement control mechanisms that identify the bettor, create a profile and, from there, create controls to avoid excessive spending that could, in the end, lead to the bettor being banned from that site.

“You need to identify the bettor. He will have to register in his own name, with his own CPF. He will have to do facial recognition for identification, he will have to use a bank account for payment in which he is the holder, and the banking institutions must be authorized by the Central Bank. In other words, there will no longer be international transactions,” he explained.

Other rules attempt to control the risk of excessive debt. Credit cards can no longer be used for betting, only payments by bank transfers or Pix, but sites will also have to create a kind of profile of the bettor and monitor behavior to try to avoid excessive behavior.

“By cross-referencing data such as, for example, what cell phone or computer device the bettor uses, where he lives, which financial institution he works with, what his self-declared income is… it cross-referencing all this information and in a short time the algorithm can tell what the bettor’s profile is. From this, it is obliged to offer the bettor self-restrictions,” he stated.

After some time, the system needs to generate mandatory breaks and, in extreme cases, it may even ban bettors.

Another point that has been generating criticism is the excessive advertising of betting in the country in recent times, such as club and championship sponsorships and the use of influencers. According to Dudena, advertising will also have restrictions. Among them, the prohibition of use by minors and the need to make it clear that it is entertainment, and not a way to invest or make money.

“Betting companies cannot advertise that this is a way of life, that it is a way to supplement income, that it is an investment, that it is a way to be more beautiful, more chic, more socially appropriate. The advertising related to it cannot be intended to sell its product as a social benefit, but rather must make it clear that it is a means of entertainment and that the tendency is for the person to lose money,” he stated.

The ministry will also have the power to take advertisements and posts offline and to access influencer contracts with bets to check the type of post.

The expectation is that from January onwards the avalanche of advertisements that currently occupy TVs, websites and social networks will decrease, including with time restrictions.