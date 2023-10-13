Betting investigation, the defense of Zaniolo and Tonali: “We were playing poker”

Nicolò Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali deny having ever bet on football, admitting however that they have played “poker and blackjack”.

After being interrogated by the carabinieri, who yesterday, Thursday 12 October 2023, raided Coverciano, where the two players were in training camp with the Italian national team, Zaniolo and Tonali did not deny gambling nor did they the use of those illegal platforms was contested by the police.

He reveals it The Republic, according to which Zaniolo, almost in tears, confessed to his family and his agent: “We played games of poker and blackjack, never football.” Same version provided by Sandro Tonali.

The players, both in the Premier League, did not even deny knowing Nicolò Fagioli, denying, however, that they had ever bet on some Serie A matches with him.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Corona, who had revealed in advance the involvement of Fagioli, Zaniolo and Tonali in the betting affair, promised to name another player who would play “for Roma”.

According to an authoritative source, who had told Corona himself the other names of the players involved, it would be Nicola Zalewski.