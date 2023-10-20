Betting, Petra: “There is also talk of unpaid prostitutes. A pimp seized the car of a former Roma striker”

They continue to emerge details on the case of betting illegal that has overwhelmed Serie A football and beyond. After the plea bargaining of Beans and admissions of Tonali: “I was aiming for Milan”, the attention is focused on the third suspect, Zaniolo. Fabrizio’s mole is speaking now Crown. And this time with name and surname. La Verità today interviews Maurizio Petraor the “famous” uncle of the former Inter player Antonio Esposito. Petra is a convicted felon from Campania. He would have been “attended” by the police for some time. And so, while Nicolò threatens to sue the former VIP photographer Farmhouse and Nicola Zalewski, Petra says that there is a USB stick containing dialogues between footballers who talk about betting. Among these is Nicolò Zaniolo. It is in the hands of a lawyer from La Spezia and it will end up to the investigators in the event of Petra’s death. Who recently underwent an operation, while his meeting with Corona ended up in the newspapers. Also attached is a will.

Electronic memory – continues La Verità – would demonstrate that the nephew Esposito served as “bench” for the players’ bets. Petra wrote to her nephew in the chat: “You are the one who made me listen to the audio of the squalid family discussions in which they talk about money, betrayals, Rolexes and signatures on bank accounts” The dossier also mentions unpaid prostitutes and of protectors who would have it in spite the car of a former Roma striker was seized. “In an audio you can clearly hear the voices of Antonio and Zaniolo conversing, according to my nephew, with other Serie A footballers”.

“One – Petra tells La Verità – has an accent that sounds Portuguese… they clearly speak of bets made, of sums won and lost (57,000 euros, 30,000, 6,000), of substantial amounts. Those present respond to Antonio’s specific question mentioning the names of Lamela, Gyasi, Barella, Niccolo himself. Antonio is heard saying: “Be careful, if they catch you they will piss you off…” or something like that. My nephew also asks: “Where are you going to play?”. And, I don’t remember who, he replies: “In the rooms”, without specifying which rooms he was referring to. ” Lamela left Roma in 2013. After Tottenham, in the last two years he played for Sevilla. According to Petra the reference is to Dubai. Emmanuel Gyasi currently plays for Empoli after playing for Spezia from 2018 to 2023.

