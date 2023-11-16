Top secret. The news of Alessandro Florenzi’s inclusion in the register of suspects did not surprise the federal prosecutor’s office, but at the moment all investigative activity is concentrated in the hands of prosecutors. On the other hand, the collaboration between the Turin magistrates and the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè in this investigation has been going on for some time and there have already been several meetings and exchanges of information both on the Nicolò Fagioli affair and on the one involving Sandro Tonali. In short, the federal prosecutor was aware of a Florenzi “front” but naturally ordinary justice investigations must take precedence.

It is therefore decidedly complicated to imagine in which scenario Florenzi’s case could be placed. At the outset it must always be clarified that from the point of view of sporting regulations the problem is not that of having played on illegal platforms, but the possibility that the footballer may have bet on sporting events organized by UEFA, FIFA and FIGC. That is, about football. It is there that the responsibility arises which could lead to a three-year disqualification, a possibility which did not materialize for Fagioli and Tonali following the choice of the two to settle by accepting the 7-month ban (plus 5 of alternative prescriptions, see availability at become an anti-gambling testimonial and tell their story in meetings organized by the FIGC) in the case of the Juventus player, and 10 (with 8 months of other prescriptions) for the Newcastle midfielder. That he received a higher sanction for having admitted illegal plays even on the teams in which he played, Brescia and Milan. Always winning though, therefore not crossing the border of sporting offence. The fact that Florenzi is under investigation for article 4, “illegal exercise of betting”, and not for the “sports fraud” of article 1 of law 401, suggests that the situation is the same as that of Fagioli and Tonali and no longer serious.