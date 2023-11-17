Betting, here’s what Alessandro Florenzi risks now

The case of illegal betting in football it didn’t end with the suspensions of Tonali And Beans who admitted everything and settled. Now Alessandro has also ended up in the sights of the Turin Prosecutor’s Office Florenzi. Investigators arrived outside the Milan – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – examining the chats Whatsapp contained in Fagioli and Tonali’s own telephones. The 2021 European champion full-back would have asked them how to access and use of the platforms. However, nothing among the clues in the hands of the investigators leads to a possible violation of the sporting code. “I have never bet on football matches“. Florenzi defends himself. The 32-year-old full-back was questioned for about an hour yesterday at the Prosecutor’s Office in Turin, where he is under investigation for illegal gambling. These are the same accusations, on the criminal front, contested against colleagues Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle) and Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa).

Read also: Healthcare, nurses alongside doctors: historic strike on 5 December

Read also: Mattarella resigns. Nordio at the Quirinale. Rumor shakes the Palace

Florenzi adopted the same defensive line chosen by Zaniolo, his former teammate at Roma, with whom he also shares lawyers. In front of the prosecutors, the former Giallorossi captain admitted having registered and played on illegal platforms (subject of the criminal charge) and in particular that I often bet on roulette, but he firmly reiterated that he had never bet on football. From a criminal point of view, Florenzi – like the other players – risks a fine, reduced to a minimum by the probable “plea bargain”. On the sporting front, however, it will still be necessary wait for the outcome of the investigation. The FIGC Prosecutor’s Office was already been notified of the investigation against the Milan winger but Il Fatto sources confirm that no proceedings have been opened at the moment. It is possible, however, that the Turin prosecutors have anyway the information from the Flying Squad was sent to the prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè.

Subscribe to the newsletter

