The Turin prosecutor’s office has registered AC Milan player Alessandro Florenzi on the register of suspects. The Flying Squad police officers are investigating. Nicolò Zaniolo, Florenzi’s former teammate at Roma, is also investigated in the proceedings. The footballers Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Fagioli are also investigated in the same proceeding. The accusation for all is illegal exercise of gambling or betting activities. The footballers are charged with the case provided for in the art. 4 of law 401 of 1989.