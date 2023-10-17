The agreement for the plea bargain has arrived between Nicolò Fagioli and the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in the illegal betting case. For the Juventus midfielder the season is already over. Fagioli is disqualified for seven months, while he will serve another five months in alternative sentences, such as speaking in football schools. A total therefore of 12 months of stop. The FIGC made it official with a note: “The Federal Prosecutor’s Office has reached an agreement (ex art. 126 CGS) with the footballer Nicolò Fagioli following which he will be sanctioned with a 12-month disqualification, 5 of which will be commuted to prescriptions alternatives, and a fine of 12,500 euros, for the violation of article 24 of the CGS which prohibits the possibility of placing bets on football events organized by FIGC, UEFA and FIFA”.

Seven months of disqualification represents a significant reduction compared to the minimum sanction foreseen for the violation of article 24 of the sporting justice code (three years). The admission, the complete collaboration with the prosecutor’s office and the willingness to cure himself of gambling addiction convinced the FIGC prosecutor’s office.

The note further reads: “With regards to alternative prescriptions, Fagioli will have to participate in a therapeutic plan lasting at least 6 months and in a cycle of at least 10 public meetings, to be held over a 5 month period, at amateur sports associations, centers territorial federal authorities, centers for recovery from gambling addiction, and in any case according to the indications and program proposed by the FIGC. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office will ensure compliance with what is indicated and, in case of violations, will adopt the measures within its competence, pursuant to the CGS, with termination of the agreement and continuation of the disciplinary proceedings before the sports justice adjudicating bodies”. All disqualifications take effect from the day following the day they are published in the official press release. Therefore the 7-month disqualification for Fagioli starts from that moment.