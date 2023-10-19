Fagioli and the bet on Torino-Milan: “Lost”

“It was my habit to often bet on football matches while they were in progress. On that occasion I bet on a draw or a victory for Milan. Lost because the match ended 2-1 for Torino“, the statements to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office made by Nicolò Fagioli, which Tuttosport reported. Ivan Juric’s team managed to defeat Stefano Pioli’s – with goals from Djidji, Miranchuk and Messias on Sunday 30 October 2022 in the evening delay. A surprise defeat for the Rossoneri and for Fagioli himself who lost the bet.



“In relation to the receipt that is shown to me in relation to the Champions League matches, Porto-Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid-Inter I bet that they would score less than 3 or 4 goals. Also on this occasion it was an illegal Betart platform”, reports Tuttosport. Fagioli explained that he had “never bet on the name of the goalscorer or on the exact result”.

Fagioli: “Never bet on Juventus and Cremonese”

The Juventus midfielder – suspended for seven months (he could return to the field for Udinese-Juventus in May) – speaking of bets made on football matches, specified that he never bet on the teams he played for: “Since our youth days, Juventus has been informing us that it was forbidden for us members to place bets both legal and illegal on football matches: I have played on matches of both national and international championships but I do not have never bet on Cremonese or Juventus.”

