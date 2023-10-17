Betting, the former Primavera player on the Champions list in the year of the Treble. Corona and the list of 30 footballers

The investigation which overwhelmed the world of football continues, the football scandal spreads like wildfire betting which for now sees under investigation: Fagioli, Zaniolo and Tonali. The man Fabrizio talks about Crownwhat would be his source, – we read in La Verità – played in the Inter spring during Mourinho’s time and was included in the Nerazzurri’s Champions list in the year of the Treble. Is called Antonio Esposito, was born in Naples in 1990 and is a friend of Zaniolo. Perhaps we will have to wait for the national team’s match this evening between Italy and England to be able to know the complete list of players involved (there is talk of 30 players). Corona also agreed to stop his revelations until this evening, when he is expected to reveal on TV some of the stories he has collected in recent days from various sources. But if Mourinho – continues La Verità – esteemed the young Esposito, the alleged “bookie” for his footballing skills, now he will have to deal with football betting even on his team.

In fact a Rome the names of eight players are persistently circulating, four from the Giallorossi and four from Lazio. In Mou’s team one of the athletes involved would be one of the symbols of the teamwhile among the Biancocelesti there would be a defender and the ultras would have let him know, through an older companion, that they were ready to go and give him a good lecture at home. We also talk about a young player from Inter and an older one from Milan, and even a president of Serie A. The young Esposito – according to the sources of La Verità – would therefore be the key character in this story. Spotlights, among other things on a €200,000 house sold by Esposito to the Zaniolo family. An audio file of four other gambling addicts also appears. Everything, perhaps, is about to be revealed. But immediately after tonight’s match against England.

