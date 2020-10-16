Upgrade
Betting Czech police arrested 19 people on suspicion of manipulating match results

October 16, 2020
Czech police have arrested 19 people on suspicion of manipulating match results. According to press reports, the former vice-president of the Czech Football Association was recovered during the nationwide raid. Roman Berbr, suspected of corruption and match-fixing.

“This is an organized criminal activity that has manipulated the results of matches”, Daniela Bartikova He told the Prague Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities have not confirmed Berbr’s arrest.

Czech a spokesman for the football federation confirmed on Friday that a raid had been carried out at the federation’s office.

Former head of Berbr, leading the country’s football association until 2017 Miroslav Penta has been arrested and charged with bribery and abuse of power.

