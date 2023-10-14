Illegal betting, Corona: “I will tell everything to Nunzia de Girolamo. There are also other players from the national team and presidents”

“They would never have gone there if Dillinger hadn’t mentioned the names. They knew them but they would have waited for the Italy match. We are practically doing two parallel investigations. This is the first time I’ve worked with the Prosecutor’s Office, let’s say not as an infamous person, I did seven years in prison…”. Fabrizio Corona talks about Digos’ visit to Coverciano to Zaniolo and Tonali during the national team retreat. He assures Corriere della Sera that there is no mole among the investigators: “Only journalistic work”.

Then Corona announces: “I will tell everything on Nunzia De Girolamo’s program, immediately after the match. We will name other names and reveal our source of news… is the uncle of a former player of Mourinho’s Inter, a close friend of Mario Balotelli. Mario is a friend of mine, he came here to me many times, he was shocked by the evidence I gave him… his uncle says that his nephew had moved to Rome and then opened a gambling den.”

Corona tells Corriere della Sera: “Everything verified… on Tuesday we will send the interview and we will name other names… a little at a time”. Corona claims there are also other national team players and presidents. “Do you know what the problem is? That these players are sick, gambling addiction is an addiction like coca, they are exploited by the system… first they play slots, blackjack, then gambling dens and become victims of the underworld. I know about these but there there will be many others, let’s not even talk about B”.

Corona tells Corriere della Sera that his site is already worth a million euros. “Curves and criminals will come looking for me but we are recognized and the site is worth a lot of money… In recent days at least 10-15 players and administrators have called me on the phone.”

