Genoa – First Zaniolo (from Spezia, now at Aston Villa), then Esposito (from Spezia, former Inter, now at Finale Ligure), then Dragusin (Romanian from Genoa, but he simply lent money to a former teammate, Nicolò Fagioli from Juve). Now also the Italian-Egyptian “Pharaoh” of Savona, Stephan El Shaarawynow the flag of Mourinho’s Roma.

El Shaarawy celebrates the reconquest of the blue on social media

The police patrol spreads like wildfire Ligurian footballers brought up by the former king of the paparazzi Fabrizio Corona for the football betting affair. A necessary clarification: brought up does not yet mean involved. For now only the former Roma player from La Spezia Nicolò Zaniolo is involved as a suspect. All the others, from Esposito to the last named El Shaarawy, are alone subject of Corona’s accusations on TVpartly on Tuesday on Raitre’s “Avanti Popolo”, a few hours after a Strip the News when Staffelli handed him the usual Tapir. If Corona is right, and his sources are reliable, we will see. For now, those directly involved are silent amid embarrassment, anger and perhaps fear of the release of “audio, video and evidence” that Corona himself announces (but so far has only shown in part).



Staffelli’s Tapir from Striscia la Notizia in Corona

In fact, after Fagioli, Tonali and Zaniolo, the former king of the paparazzi now calls into question Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) but also Federico Gatti (Juventus) e Nicolò Casale (Lazio). These are the three new names of alleged footballers involved in other clandestine games. To Valerio Staffelli of Striscia, Corona claims to have also given a film with audio in which the Roma players (Zaniolo and Co.) can be heard talking about the bets while dribbling in training. It is an audio that Corona thought (and wanted) to be broadcast during the Raitre interview with “Avanti Popolo” but this was not the case. The failure to listen triggered accusations of boycott by the paparazzo himself against Rai. “They censored me,” says the site’s current leader Dillinger News (whose director is also a Genoese transplanted to Milan, Luca Arnaù).



ElSha’s renewal with Roma until 2025

Of the new names, Stephan El Shaarawy from Savona is the most notable one who, a few hours after the reconquest of the national team (he returned to blue in the match of Wembley lost against England), now risks being tarnished. It must be said that his long and prestigious career has so far never been touched by shadows. Thirty-one years old, he came out of the youth team of Legino (Savona), then grew up in the youth team of Genoa, after Padua, Monaco, Milan and Shanghai Shenhua, ElSha he has become a pillar and an idol of the Giallorossi fans.



El Shaarawy in Miami on vacation

The accusations of his involvement have so far not been supported by official investigations Turin prosecutor’s office (which investigates football betting) and the Federal Sports Prosecutor’s Office. But judging by the double earthquake that Corona’s previous “subpoenas” have caused on the two investigative bodies, new earthquakes on the horizon cannot be ruled out.



El Shaarawy’s entire family from Savona

For now both Stephan El Shaarawy and his brother Manuel who acts as his agent-manager, remain silent. No comments, no preventive defense. On the Roma footballer’s social profile, however, among the comments on his post celebrating his return to the Azzurri, many followers are already popping up who are making fun of the poison by asking him betting odds and results to bet on. A hateful way to say that they consider Corona’s simple quote as already proven and founded. We will see.