Betting, Corona names the fourth name involved: “He plays for Roma”

Fabrizio Corona returns to the attack. On his profiles he announced that in the next few hours he will name a fourth player “Play for Roma”he said.

Betting, FIGC Prosecutor’s Office is acquiring information and awaiting documents from the Turin Prosecutor’s Office

The FIGC federal prosecutor’s office, after opening an investigation into Fagioli, is awaiting documents from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office in order to possibly proceed and open an investigation into the other players under investigation.

This is an overall investigation by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office, which could also involve other players, but in any case, according to what Adnkronos learns, the federal one is also acquiring information. In any case, as the judicial investigation is underway, we must await the outcome of the work of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

