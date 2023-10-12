Representatives of the police are in Coverciano, home of the national team’s retreat, talking with Sandro Tonali and Niccolò Zaniolo. This is the investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office into illicit bets which, in addition to the two Italian players, also involves Nicolò Fagioli, who has already reported himself to the FIGC Federal Prosecutor’s Office. Arriving around 6pm, they asked to speak with the two Italians, accompanied by the head of the delegation Gianluigi Buffon. A real blitz, after the intensification in the last hours of the affair which is increasingly spreading.