The investigation by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office into the link between some footballers and a series of football bets on illegal sites began on 1 August 2023. From that moment, Fagioli and Tonali were involved, with the former having agreed to a 7-month disqualification and the latter who, in addition to a 10-month disqualification, will have to adhere to a therapeutic plan. The latest name to emerge is that of Alessandro Florenzi, who is being investigated by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office for betting on illegal sites. Watch the video that reconstructs all the stages of the story