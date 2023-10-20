Genoa – “From a newspaper called The Truth would be expected to be more serious.” Nicolò Barella thus responds to the accusations launched by the pages of “La Verità” by Maurizio Petra, the source of some of the revelations made by Fabrizio Corona on the betting case (as revealed by “Il Secolo XIX”, click here for the article). Petra is the uncle of Antonio Esposito, a former Inter promise, who in recent days had revealed to Secolo XIX that he was Corona’s source. In recent days Petra had said that she had made those revelations “to help her nephew, a friend of Nicolò Zaniolo, who is aware of the illicit bets made by the players”.

Now Petra has also brought Barella into play, midfielder for Inter and the national team. “I have been silent for too long – Barella wrote on his social profile – despite everything I have read about me. I’ve never liked gambling, let alone betting (mostly on my job). The only thing I care about is protecting my daughters and my family from this s***. For this reason, from today I will take legal action.”