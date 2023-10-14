“People tell me: I feel betrayed and disappointed. What to say?” says the Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi, speaking at the Young Industrialists conference in Capri about the betting case involving the three national team players Fagioli, Zaniolo and Tonali. “There are individual behaviors and this is what needs to be talked about – said the minister on the sidelines of the proceedings -, there will be trials of sports and criminal judges. We can express basic judgments without personalisation. But then we have to ask ourselves the problem from a social point of view, without hypocrisy”.

Address the problem

“I am afraid that we will try to find, as usual, in an entirely Italian way, a person responsible but here we have to roll up our sleeves and all face the inconvenience together”, he continued, not neglecting the impact that the affair could have on the new generations “because a footballer, a man of sport as well as an artist is a reference”. On the request by parliamentarians of the League for Gravina’s resignation, the minister said: “I don’t know the reasons. More than the resignation of someone, I think of the activities that can avoid these things. Everyone measures themselves with their own conscience, the federation has promoted objective activities that make everyone face their own responsibilities”.