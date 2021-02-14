The actress Bettina Oneto he was moved by the tribute that El reventonazo de la Chola paid to Osvaldo Cattone last Saturday.

The Argentine actor and theater producer died on February 8 from complications with the prostatitis he suffered.

Many artists and television figures, after hearing the news, they regretted their departure and they gave him heartfelt messages through social networks.

The Ernesto Pimentel program announced a special edition to pay tribute to the icon of the tables in our country. Friends from abroad, like Bettina Oneto, they went to the America TV space.

“I thank you, ‘Cholita’, I know that your tribute is different from the rest. You know how to value people, you have a beautiful heart, ”said the actress.

She expressed her sadness for the death of her friend and colleague, and also for not being able to be with him in his last days due to the restrictions due to coronavirus.

“It’s a shame not being able to hug each other and not being able to cry and fire him as we should,” added Oneto on the set of El reventonazo de la Chola.

The artist sang the song “A mi modo” as a tribute to the late actor. In the background, images of the Argentine were shown.

At the end of his presentation, tears could be seen on his face. The Chola Chabuca She was moved by his feelings and asked for the strength to overcome the pain.

