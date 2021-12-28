Better This, player

Italian in the multichannel customer experience sector, announced that it has signed today with Om Group a binding agreement for the acquisition of 51% of the share capital of Omicron Servizi. Better This – platform for the development of innovative technologies and services for digital business relations – thus finalizes the first acquisition operation after the listing which took place last June in line with the external growth strategy announced at the IPO. This explains that the operation allows the acquisition of approximately four hundred physical contact points in Italy and the expansion of the customer portfolio, particularly in the finance sector. About 1,500 Om Group workers are added to the 3,500 of MeglioQuesto.

The operation will allow MeglioQuesto to consolidate its business model and market positioning by increasing customer acquisition activities and the human channel with the expansion of the customer base and of the reference industries including finance and rail transport. Better This will benefit from the ten-year know-how of Omicron’s management and strengthen its organizational structure.

The Omicron Group has been active for over 15 years in the design, development and management of sales networks aimed at both customer acquisition and customer management. The company also has a recognized leadership position in the creation and management of commercial networks for financial companies, particularly in the credit card sector. Revenues in 2020 were € 7.5 million and € 4.9 million in the first half of 2021. Adjusted Ebitda in the two periods was € 1.02 million and € 1.25 million respectively.

For Felice Saladini, CEO of MeglioQuesto, “the acquisition of 51% of Omicron represents an important step which goes in the direction of an increasingly structured group on all sales channels. Thanks to this acquisition, we strengthen the human channel and our territorial coverage by increasing the contact points that our customers can have with their customer base. Omicron already has many major clients in the finance sector with whom it has consolidated relationships “.

as of today, Omicron’s customers will be able to count on multi-channels, and MeglioQuesto’s customers on a widespread network throughout the territory. With this acquisition, the vision of a modern consultancy and sales organization that integrates the human, voice and digital channels to respond to needs that have changed substantially in the last two years takes even more force. “

“The meeting between our two companies is totally virtuous” says Calogero Branciforti, CEO of Omicron. “Our sales experience in the field, especially in the finance sector, has made us a leader in Italy. We had a clear need to integrate our skills and with MeglioQuesto a harmony was immediately born given the evident complementarity of our business. Two different paths – he concludes- that converge in the same model which now thanks to this operation becomes an extraordinary opportunity for us and for the market “.