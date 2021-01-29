They allow you to buy without having to go to an ATM to look for tickets. They avoid the upheavals of the turns (“don’t you have more boy?”), Doing exact payments with funds from own bank account. They eliminate the chance of giving and receiving fake money. They make it possible to pay remotely, over the Internet. And even recover 15% of what was paid, in the case of retirees and beneficiaries of social plans.

The advantages of debit cards are nothing new, but many only recently discovered and began to take advantage of them, amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the critical 2020, marked by the quarantine and the rise of electronic commerce, there was a strong change in the ways of paying. A mutation that had debit cards as great beneficiaries, and the lesser use of banknotes as the reverse side.

At last trimester of 2020, with these plastics the country became a 21.8% more purchases than in the same period in 2019, during the “old normal”. Which represented a acceleration in the rate of advance of the previous years.

On the other hand, in the same period (October-December 2020 versus October-December 2019), a 12.9% the amount of ATM withdrawals and a 11.4% that of cash withdrawals per box in shops.

For merchants in full quarantine, selling online and accepting electronic payments became essential. Photo Maxi Failla

The data comes from a market study that you accessed Clarion, prepared by Prisma Medios de Pago, the company behind the Banelco ATM network, the LaPos collection terminals and the Pago Mis Accounts site, among others.

“The trend of growth in the use of debit card for purchases continues,” the report said. And it highlights that this is also evident when comparing the figures for the fourth quarter of 2020 against those of the third (+ 18%, due to the seasonal upturn at the end of the year) and when comparing what happened in all of 2020 against the data for 2019 (+ 14.3%).

In the sector they believe that the pandemic had a lot to do with this digital leap, and not only because of the eventual fear of being infected when touching banknotes. Remember that in the first quarantine the bank closure It forced many people -especially older adults, used to collecting all their income by cash register and paying in cash- to reactivate debit cards in disuse or to ask to be sent one.

Only between March and June 3,619,100 of these plastics were issued (at a pace of 28 per minute), bringing the total in the country to 53.68 million, compared to 41.8 million of credit, according to the latest data from the Central Bank.

“There was in 2020 a unprecedented bankarization“, he explains to Clarion Ignacio Carballo, expert in microfinance and digital finance, and director of the Ecosystem of Fintech Programs at the UCA. And he details: “On the one hand, with a strong opening of accounts for the Emergency Family Income (IFE), loans to SMEs and other assistance. On the other hand, the boom of digital wallets, as DNI account Banco Provincia or BNA + del Nación. They are all basic banking products that come with a debit card. “

Thus, there were more purchases with debit in part because a large number of cards were added. But also because the existing ones were reactivated or more were used Intensely. For many, debit payments – in turn accepted more than before by those who collect – have become a way of “stretching” the available cash, minimizing visits to the teller. They were used a lot, too, to join the “stay home” shopping online.

All these habits seem to have been more installed, once people were able to experience its benefits. The Prisma report -based on data from that company and the market and on statistics from Indec and the Central Bank- indicates in this regard that, in the fourth quarter of 2020, the number of “active” debit cards in the country ( that is, they had at least one transaction between October and December) was a 12.2% higher than a year ago.

And regarding the lower amount of cash withdrawals, in the sector they clarify that it was largely due to the fact that people began to go to the ATM fewer times, taking larger amounts each time (something facilitated by a rule that raised to at least $ 15,000 withdrawal limit).

People got used to paying with debit for purchases in nearby stores to make their cash last longer and reduce visits to the ATM. Photo Télam

Anyway, when analyzing the amounts of money moved by debit cards, the decline in cash was noticeable. If a year ago the 55.1% of all these funds was withdrawn by cashier, at the end of 2020 was the 53.2%. And if before 3.8% withdrew in shops, now it was 2.9%. Mwhile the purchases went from representing a 41.1% at the end of 2019 to 43.9% 12 months later.

“In digital inclusion there is a ‘wave effect’. It is possible that the use of electronic payment will go back a little when the pandemic ends, but certainly not at pre-Covid values. This is going to leave us with a higher floor and an upward trend for the long term ”, interprets Carballo.

What happened in 2020 to the other types of cards, compared to 2019? “The use of credit loans suffered a drop of 11.5%. On the other hand, there was a strong increase in the use of prepaid cards (402.1%), mainly explained by the AlimentAR card ”, commented Julián Ballarino, head of Institutional Relations at Prisma.

Despite their impressive growth rate, reloadable prepaid cards (also boosted by “fintechs” such as Ualá, MercadoPago and Naranja X), still explain only 2.8% of what was spent on plastics in the country.

There are also fewer cash withdrawals at checkouts in supermarkets and other businesses than a year ago. Photo Germán García Adrasti

While credit loans, generally used for larger and long-term purchases, continued to be highly impacted by the collapse of consumption. If a year ago 64.4% of the pesos spent with cards in the country were paid with credit cards, that proportion fell to 54.5%, giving a lot of ground to debit ones.

Furthermore, in the fourth quarter of 2020, there were 6.5% fewer credit payments than a year ago. And the amount of these means of payment that was active fell 4.5% year-on-year, according to the investigation.

“When analyzing the amount of installments chosen when paying,” added Ballarino, “it stands out that plans now gain share on total credit card purchases. The Now 3 and Now 6 Plans continue their recovery, while Now 12 accounts for almost 50% of operations in the Now plans. ”

