After giving it many turns, the die is cast. The latest generation iPhone or Samsung Galaxy is already on the way after spending about 1,200 euros. Almost automatically, whoever buys a high-end phone protects it by also acquiring a cover. Receiving the mobile phone before the cover, in fact, can generate great anxiety and cause the mobile to be handled as if it were a bomb about to detonate. Is there a clear justification for the use of a protector?

For the vast majority, the answer is obvious: yes. Who has not ever dropped their mobile on the ground? However, for a number of irreducible homeowners, covering a work of art with a plastic bought in the Chinese it is an aesthetic aberration, and, eye, seen their perspective, they have their part of reason. To be sure, Jony Ive, who was in charge of Apple’s design office and its iPhone for so many years, does not design every curve and edge of the terminal thinking that it will be humiliatingly hidden under a 10 euro silicone case.

The reasons they never wear a cover

“Have you ever seen an Apple executive put a case on an iPhone?” Chris Matyszczyk, the acid columnist of Technically Incorrect, settle the debate. He has never used a case and, in fact, considers them a scourge of our time: “they represent the expression of fear and mobile phones were not designed to be carried with a case”. With almost no opportunity to reply, the question is to know in what state a mobile that has never had a cover is found, after the months. “My iPhone 12 will have fallen about six or seven times, and it has some mark, but not important.”

The justification of childish fear is also argued by another of the defenders of wearing the “naked” mobile, Carlos Zahumenszky, editor of Gizmodo. “Carrying a cover is one of the signs of a children’s society that we have become,” he argues. “A cover is like a bib for adults.” And it extends to the philosophical aspect of its effect: “We do not want to assume the responsibility of having to treat with care the product that we have just bought, so we transfer this responsibility to an accessory”, sentence. This faithful defender of the natural aesthetics of the product, on the other hand, does not hesitate to remember that mobile phones were developed “to show off their design” and not to cover it with a rubber band. “Does someone put a cover on your car?” He wonders.

Another of those who proclaim to the four winds who do not use a cover is Emilio Cano, tech podcaster. He rejects it for a different reason: the feeling in his hand. “I choose to wear it without a cover for a matter of touch,” he says. “I love having it in my hand and enjoying it in its original size, without the addition of the cover.” And it is true, mobiles are designed to the millimeter taking into consideration their touch, grip, and above all, their handling when writing and operating on their touch screen. Cano recognizes that his mobiles always have “some brand”, but he considers them as “the toll” for his decision.

Carrying a dented iPhone is not a problem for David Serantes, a workplace safety consultant and blogger, either. He acknowledges that he has dropped his iPhone “a few times”, but has never broken any screen. “I only have some friction in the corners.” On the other hand, he argues something to take into account: the materials with which mobile phones are made are increasingly resistant “Is it really necessary to use a cover?”

What the case makers and repair centers are saying

Repairers, on the other hand, hold divergent opinions. “Almost 70% of the cell phone repairs we receive are the result of a fall”, Francisco Javier Romero, head of Bemovil, a company that is exclusively dedicated to the repair of terminals. The parts most affected by a plummet are usually “the screen, the back cover and even the failure of some internal component,” explains Romero himself. And that is why he considers that the use of the cover “continues to be essential”.

Beyond protection, there is a final determining component for those who buy a case: the personalization of the device. “Manufacturers go to great lengths to offer attractive designs on their mobiles,” admits Matthias Hug, founder of Totallee, American case manufacturer. “And this makes the customer more reluctant to cover it with covers that are not attractive and make the phone thicker.” Hug, however, assures that more than a weakness, the use of covers is an opportunity. Not all customers are the same, and covers provide that differentiation. Those of Totallee are intended to be “timeless and minimalist, so that they do not spoil the aesthetics of the mobile.” The range of covers for all tastes is endless, as evidenced by a simple visit to any accessories store.

The decision to protect the mobile with a cover or show off its design without it, will definitely be personal, but to make it, two elements must be taken into account: the first, the resale value drops considerably if the mobile has any notch or scratch, to which the buyer will grab to clear the price; the second, manufacturers use increasingly resistant construction materials in their more expensive models, with the latest-generation Gorilla Glass screens and shock-resistant chassis. These improvements increase the resistance of mobiles. However, they will not prevent the mobile screen from breaking or the edges from being marked in the event of a bad fall. “Remember that manufacturers want you to change your mobile every year,” says the CEO of Bemovil.

