Another way of inhabiting the city. Mucho Más Mayo, the Emerging Art festival organized by the Cartagena City Council, presents its XIII edition under the slogan ‘Better with less. Artistic practices and ethics of sobriety’. From May 4 to 14, the old town and El Ensanche, as a guest neighbourhood, will be the setting for conferences, artistic shows, training workshops and audiovisual projections, among other activities.

The program was presented yesterday by David Martínez, Councilor for Culture; Jesús Nieto, artistic director of the Onírica Mecánica stage company; Salvi Vivancos, audiovisual artist; Ana Ballabriga, writer and coordinator of the Short Week; and Patricio Hernández, coordinator of the Department of Culture.

TAKE NOTE

‘General rehearsal of a city’

Stage performance by the company Onírica Mecánica. May 4 and 5. Ramón Alonso Luzzy Cultural Center. At 9:00 p.m.

‘Affections, politics, anxiety and utopia’

Conversation between Isaac Rosa and Gemma Barricarte. On May 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the Plaza José María Artes.

‘What is the global ecosocial crisis and what are its alternatives?

Conversation between Luis González Reyes, Emilio Santiago Muiño and Antonio Campillo. On May 12 – 7:00 p.m., in the Plaza José María Artes–.

All programming in

muchomasmayo.cartagena.es/

The festival program includes “a total of 50 artistic proposals in which more than 200 creators will take part,” said Martínez. For ten days you can enjoy various creative proposals that will allow participation and interaction with citizens, in which numerous institutions and associations, educational centers, groups, companies and shops have participated, as well as a wide list of creators and guests of local, national and international level.

This edition of Mucho Más Mayo takes up sections such as the Training Laboratory, with proposals for workshops coordinated by Belén Rosa de Gea; the already mentioned sample of shorts ‘Short Week’; the ‘Much More Music’ section programmed by Toni Peña; ‘One Urban World’, the graffiti section coordinated for yet another year by veteran graffiti artist Kraser; the ‘Neighborhood Program’, coordinated by the artist Belén Orta; several installations and exhibitions, which have the collaboration of the ETSAE and Professor Jaume Blancafort; a section of ‘Cartagena Piensa en Mucho Más Mayo’, which will hold various scheduled debates in Plaza José María Artés; and the ‘+festival’ proposal, which includes different actions, interventions and artistic proposals.

This year, the Cartagena festival “takes a further step in its commitment to the environmental crisis”, highlighting as a central axis the “role that art can play in contributing to the change of imaginaries, lifestyles and narratives to deal with overreach ecology through self-containment,” says Martínez.

For this reason, the areas chosen to celebrate the festival will also be named as ‘future low emission zones’ by the municipal government, in order to improve air quality and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, this year an activity has been included to help offset the carbon footprint, through the planting of species adapted to our environment.

mushrooms and jellyfish



Among the planned exhibitions is the one entitled ‘Aesthico-Estética en Ecología’, which can be visited throughout the festival, from 10:00 to 20:00, in the exhibition hall of the CIM-UPCT Building. This exhibition examines the nature of the aesthetic relationship between technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and the everyday natural world. The work explores the impact of AI on the world through its carbon footprint, how AI views the world, and the limits of this view, both culturally and technically, while acknowledging the pharmacological nature of all technology (which is both poison and cure).

The exhibition is organized by the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) within the framework of the European University of Technology (EUT+) consortium in which it participates with seven other universities. The artists Alexia Achilleos &Marinos Koutsomichalis, Katie Nolan, Sinead McCormick and Conor McGarrigle participate.

Another of the scheduled exhibitions is the one entitled ‘Mutant Creatures’, a sculptural installation by Jellyfishfungus Fusion that will also be located throughout the festival in Plaza San Sebastián. A project that deals with the fusion between two different species, fungi and jellyfish. They are species that for thousands of years have been helping to filter and purify life on Earth. For this reason the piece, after finishing the exhibition, will be submerged in the waters of the Port of Cartagena so that it can be colonized by other natural species.

On the 13th and 14th, and within One Urben World 23, which this year has El Ensanche as its guest neighborhood, ‘Green, the wall of fame’ will be created, by the artists Poli124, Soze, Xtilo, Artemc , Artmateo and Kraser. The urban intervention will take place in the Paseo del Jardín-Municipal Athletics Track. The Ensanche was the scene in its day of the beginnings of the graffiti movement.