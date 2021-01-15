The culmination of the presidency of Donald Trump also means the end of the governmental adventure of his daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Although it is not yet clear what will become of their lives (in Manhattan they are considered persona non grata and they will not return there), everything seems to indicate that they will not continue in Washington DC.

As is often the case, these are the times when dirty laundry of public figures come to light. In the case of the president’s daughter, it was The Washington Post the one in charge of making them look bad: Apparently, the Kushner-Trump family did not allow Secret Service agents assigned to their custody that use the bathroom at home (the house had 6 bathrooms), forcing them to resort to all kinds of pirouettes in order to relieve themselves.

The investigation of the newspaper even reveals some of the strategies used by the agents. They asked businesses in the area for permission to use their bathrooms, and they even had to drive to the vice president’s home Mike Pence, located more than a mile away.

A moving truck outside Ivanka Trump’s home in Washington DC. Photo: AFP

For a time, they used the same bathroom used by those assigned to former President Barack Obama, who lives near them. The bathroom was inside a garage that the Obama family did not use, and members of the Secret Service used it without problems.

Always according to the investigation of the American newspaper, at one point the agents assigned to the family of Ivanka Trump were prohibited from using the bathroom of the Obama house after an agent leave a “nasty surprise” in the place.

“This is the first time I have heard that a Secret Service agent has so much trouble getting a bathroom,” a member of the security forces asked about it told the Post.

The Secret Service too resorted to a chemical bath that he placed on the sidewalk near the house. Due to this, the residents of the neighborhood were prohibited from walking on that sidewalk, which generated anger and indignation among the neighbors.

A very exclusive neighborhood

It must be remembered that in the Kalorama neighborhood where Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner live there are numerous embassies. In addition to the aforementioned Obama family, Jeff Bezos also lives in the area, the founder of Amazon who is also the owner of The Washington Post.

Jeff Bezos’ house in the Kalorama neighborhood, Washington DC. Bezos is Ivanka Trump’s neighbor. Photo: Clarín Archive.

In the end, the Secret Service decided in September 2017 to rent a small studio apartment located in a basement of a neighboring house for agents to use the bathroom. The price? An amount of $ 3,000 per month, more than 100,000 dollars spent so far, all paid for by the government.

When asked about the situation, the White House denied that the family had denied the agents access to a bathroom, and alleged that it was the Secret Service that decided that its members do not enter the home.

Despite the government’s denial, the newspaper reaffirmed that it maintained its sayings, relying on its sources. In the note they are cited in off the record, but they are described as “members of the security forces with knowledge of the subject.”

The home of Barack Obama and his family in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington DC. Photo: AP

According to the testimony of these people, from the outset it was clear that the bathroom inside the house was “off limits” for the custodians in charge of protecting the family. While one of them claimed not to know why those toilets couldn’t be used, the other source said it was due to a request from the couple.

The Secret Service, for its part, initially refused to comment on the matter. In an email sent to the newspaper, he stated that the agency “does not comment on the means, the methods or the resources that it uses to carry out a commission “.

After the note was published, they wrote to the newspaper again, this time to say that the Secret Service agents seek to have a “minimal impact on homes and families those who have to protect “.

In line with this maxim, he stated that “Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were never asked for access to their home.” He added that the couple either never denied them access to a bathroom.

Drafting Clarín

ap