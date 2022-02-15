As long as there is talk, the weapons are silent. And that is always better than a bloody battle for Ukraine, writes our news chief Saskia van Westhreenen.











Tomorrow Ukrainians will take to the streets in the capital Kiev. The day has been renamed Unity Day, an idea by Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky. The president chose the day for a reason; Western powers mentioned Wednesday 16 February as a possible date for a Russian invasion.

Almost like a bolt from the blue, what Russian tanks turned around today. There was a sigh of relief all over the world. Would a bloody war have been averted after all? Has all that diplomacy had an effect?

Obviously we shouldn't be cheering just yet† Russian President Putin will never, ever want to return to his people empty-handed after the past few months, and preventing loss of face is oh-so-important during major turning points in world history. A recognition by Russia of the rebellious eastern Ukrainian 'people's republics' of Donetsk and Luhansk is in the air. Just Tuesday, a debate about this started in the Duma, the Russian House of Commons. If Ukraine also promises to put a stop to that NATO membership, Putin seems to be getting quite a bit of change.

The Russian tanks turned over the morning German Olaf Scholz made his appearance in Moscow. Perhaps that was the most telling† Scholz was accused of being weak for weeks by the West. No male putter or tough threats with weapons from him. His merchandise: a lucrative submarine gas pipeline to Germany for Russia.

Of all world leaders, the German has perhaps best understood what it is really all about. As long as there is talk, the weapons are silent. And to the left or to the right: the Ukrainians who take to the streets on Wednesday for their Day of Unity have been helped the most.

What do you think? You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking 'Login' at the top right of our site.



