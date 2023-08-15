Unpublished victory. For the first time, the Spanish women’s soccer team will play in the World Cup final, after this Tuesday, August 15, they beat Sweden 2-1. The victory came with the goal in the 90th minute by Olga Carmona. It is yet to be defined against which team La Roja will assume the dispute to become the best team in the world, next Sunday, August 20.

Spain will play the final of the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup and write a chapter in the history of this sport. It is a heart-stopping victory after an even and tense match against Sweden, in which La Roja crowned the result in their favor almost at the end of the game.

With the captain’s armband, the annotation of Olga Carmona arrived in the 90th minute, when from the edge of the area the ball bounced off the crossbar and into the net two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist equalized for Sweden. All in front of more than 43,200 spectators at the Eden Park stadium in New Zealand.

Carmona’s shot set off a flurry of late goals in an on-field confrontation that saved the best for last.

A Spain of ten wins the World Cup final The selection shows a superb staging against Sweden and conviction to sign their pass to the fight for the title. Paralluelo: "We can handle everything: we have one last push left"



It was in the 81st minute, when Salma Paralluelo, the hero of the quarter-final against the Netherlands, scored the first goal of the match to put Spain ahead, bringing to life what had been a slow-burning, cautious game. .

In a matchup of Iberian attacking style and Swedish defensive resistance, Spain was the liveliest team at first, then they also showed ball possession and stamina.

La Roja will now have the opportunity to play a final in which they could lift the trophy on Sunday, August 20. His rival is to be defined between Australia, the co-hosts of the World Cup, or England.

“This team has learned to suffer and enjoy”

After the game, the Spanish athletes expressed their excitement at what is already a historic step for women’s soccer in their country.

“I can’t believe it. It’s something very big. Who would have told us a month ago that we would be in the final today, this team has learned a lot to suffer and enjoy,” said Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmatí.

For her part, the player Mariona Caldentey said that, despite Sweden’s temporary tie, she remained calm throughout the game, as she was confident that the score would end up consolidating in favor of La Roja.

“I think that now girls can imagine things like that, but when we were little it was unimaginable. I think that what we could dream of is being even better. I had always said that with the club I have been lucky to win everything and that what was pending was to win something with the national team and that is why we were here and we have it close to us”, Caldentey told Radio y Televisión Española (RTVE).

Ranked seventh worldwide by FIFA, Spain’s victory over Sweden makes the team the best ranked team remaining in the tournament.

Sweden, for its part, after Tuesday’s result, has lost four of five semifinals and will compete for third or fourth place.

The Swedes have never won a World Cup, but they have come close. They were runners-up in 2003 and finished in third place three times. His team won silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago and at the 2016 Games in Brazil.

With Reuters, AP and EFE