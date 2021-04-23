It seems that the bet of Disney Plus is paying off, especially since every Friday we find ourselves in a tendency to Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Now, the second series of Marvel studios reached its conclusion and had many details that generated conversation.

One of the most interesting is that the fans are celebrating that the end of the series met their expectations and, incidentally, leaving behind what was WandaVision. Reactions to the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier they are very positive and worth sharing.

Be careful, it is worth noting that there are some spoilers coming from the end of Falcon and The Winter Soldier, so, if you are still not up to date, it is best to take a look at Disney Plus so that you are up to date and we do not ruin the experience.

If you are still here, in these moments we are going to show you a beautiful curation of all those publications that praise the result delivered by Marvel studios with his most recent series.

We also recommend: Project Winter: The ideal betrayal simulator if you’ve already bored of Among Us

This is how fans reacted to the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The end of Falcon and The Winter Soldier premiered at 2 a.m. on April 23 via Disney Plus. As a first result we have social networks flooded with positive messages from fans who were very happy with what they saw.

The first reaction that we are going to share with you is that of someone who not only cannot live with the absence of Wanda and her family, now also without Falcon and Bucky.

Here a fan exposes an interesting fact, believes that one series is better written than the other and that this gives it a different value. Do you think the same?

We also have those who see that many Marvel Studios productions are coming here and that we are not going to cope. WandaVision and Falcon and The Winter Soldier are just the first. What else is next?

Also let’s not lose sight of the fact that the fans are happy with the future of Marvel Studios and this is demonstrated in the following post on Twitteer.

They cried a lot like this when they were watching the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier during the early morning hours.



