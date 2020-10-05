On Monday, October 5, the Auto China 2020 international auto show ended in Beijing. The exhibition was supposed to be held in April, but pandemic COVID-19. The Beijing Motor Show was postponed after the Geneva and New York ones. It turned out that Auto China 2020 was the first major event of this kind this year. Naturally, the largest automotive companies in the world tried to get there. Taking into account the favorable epidemic situation in Beijing, the exhibition was held in a traditional format – with many visitors, graceful slender girls who presented new products from the automotive industry, representatives of leading brands. Those who came to the China International Exhibition Center could sit in brand new models, touch everything with their hands and form their own opinion about what they saw. However, all visitors and participants were wearing protective masks.

Toyota has brought the futuristic Lexus LF-30 electric concept to Beijing. The model is experimental, but it embodies the main ideas that Toyota engineers intend to use in the upcoming production Lexus models. The electric car is driven by four motors in wheels, the total power of which is 400 kW. The first 100 km / h, the car picks up in 3.8 seconds, while the maximum speed is limited at around 200 km / h. The battery capacity is 110 kWh. A full charge is enough for a cruising range of 500 km. There are options for high-speed charging up to 150 kW and FC Rapid Charge wireless charging. The design of the concept is impressive. The massive doors known as “gull wings”, the SkyGate panoramic roof with built-in AR display and touch control, as well as the interior with separate complex-shaped displays for the driver and passenger are remembered.

Lexus LF-30 Futuristic Electric Concept

The German company BMW has unveiled the electric i4 at the exhibition – a concept car that will become the serial electric sedan BMW i4. The model is built on a new platform and is equipped with a fifth generation eDrive power plant, which implies an electric motor, gearbox and control electronics combined into a single unit. The battery is built into the underbody of the machine. Electric vehicles will differ in the number of motors, drive type, power and battery capacity. The interior of the 4-seater electric car is trimmed with light leather and fabric, some of the decorative elements are made in the color of bronze and rose gold. The rear-view mirrors are replaced by cameras and the rims are fitted with aerodynamic elements.

A special feature of the i4 is the front panel, in which the digital instrument panel display and the multimedia system display are combined into one unit, deployed towards the driver. It can choose from three Experience Modes – Core, Sport, Efficient – that affect the performance of the power plant, the design of the dashboard and ambient lighting. The serial BMW i4 will receive an electric motor with a capacity of 530 horsepower, an 80 kWh battery with a power reserve of up to 600 km without recharging. The electric car will be put into production in 2021 at the company’s plant in Munich. This is the first BMW model to feature a redesigned logo.

BMW i4 electric sedan concept car

The showroom owners proudly unveiled the most expensive production Chinese car in history, the Hongqi S9 hybrid supercar. Its production will start in 2021. The price of each such car will be 1 million 450 thousand dollars. The supercar is powered by gasoline and electric motors, the total power of this unit is 1,400 horsepower, which allows it to accelerate to 100 km / h in 1.9 seconds! The maximum speed of the car is 400 km / h. The company intends to build only 70 Hongqi S9.

The most expensive production Chinese car in history – the Hongqi S9 hybrid supercar

A newcomer to the Chinese car industry, BAIC, has unveiled its Radiance Concept electric car. The creators of this miracle claim that it surpasses the Tesla Model S Elon Musk in all its performance. Allegedly without charging, the Radiance is capable of traveling 800 km! At the same time, like Tesla, it is equipped with an autopilot. The futuristic design of the model is also impressive, but experts believe that it will change somewhat when it comes to mass production.

Tesla rival – Chinese electric car Radiance Concept

Especially many visitors gathered around the booth of the Chinese company Voyah, which is a division of Dongfeng Motor. The new brand intends to specialize in the production of luxury cars. So far, two concepts have been created. The premiere of the second of them, Voyah iFree, took place in Beijing. The technical characteristics of this electric car were not disclosed. But everyone was struck by the design and especially the interior. So that visitors and journalists can appreciate its features in all its glory, the company exhibited the interior of the concept car at a separate stand. It resembles a speed boat.

Voyah iFree Concept

Photo by Getty Images

263

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter