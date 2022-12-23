The generation of images by Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at its peak and not even the Saint Seiya Gold Knights can be saved from such treatment.

Fountain: Youtube.

The Passion Dimension YouTube channel decided to use AI software to imagine what these mighty warriors might look like if they were more human in appearance. The results are certainly interesting and even makes you think of a live-action version of them.

Not long ago we shared images of the characters of dragonball they were truly horrendous. But that was the interpretation of a program without taking the original designs as a basis.

We recommend: Artificial Intelligence shows how a good Dragon Ball live action should look.

It is the opposite in this case, where the software was inspired by what many of us saw in the Toei Animation anime. That’s why things worked better as you can see in the video in this note or the screenshots.

Fountain: Youtube.

Taurus Aldebaran’s realistic design came out great; respect the hard and strong face of this gentleman. The designs of Cancer’s Death Mask and Leo’s Aioria also convinced us.

As for Shaka de Virgo, it was not bad; the footage is worth a look. It’s a good idea of ​​what the Golden Knights might look like in a live-action production of Saint Seiya. By the way, there is currently one on the way.

What is the Saint Seiya live-action project?

The live action movie Saint Seiya where the Gold Knights could appear is Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac and it will have its premiere in 2023. It still does not have a precise release date.

The newest advance allows to see the Pegasus Seiya, which is interpreted by the Japanese actor Mackenyu. Other warriors appear but the first preview of them does not reveal their identity. But the beginning of the video highlights two.

Fountain: Youtube.

Those who have seen it think that it is the battle between Aiolos of Sagittarius against Shura of Capricorn. Unfortunately, you can’t see the designs on their armor and faces very well.

Fountain: Youtube.

But it would be strange if in a film based on Saint Seiya the so-called Golden Saints did not appear. Let’s see if when there is another advance the designs of their armor and appearance are reminiscent of the models created by AI.

In addition to Saint Seiya we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.