Panama celebrated this Wednesday the first goals of the women’s soccer team in a World Cupsome “warriors” who managed to score three goals against France, one of the favourites, although the feat did not prevent them from losing 3-6 to the finery and saying goodbye to this competition without scoring.

Cox’s goal

Many of those celebrations focused on the goal of Martha Cox that opened the scoring of the match, and the first for Panama in a World Cup, a 30-meter free-kick a few seconds after the initial whistle that ended with the ball in the square of the French goal.

“In an impressive free kick, the Panamanian Marta Cox scored a historic goal, the first for our country in a FIFA Women’s World Cup. My congratulations to the entire team for their effort and sacrifice on the pitch. Thank you girls!” , the president of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, wrote on Twitter.

The Panamanian Vice President, José Gabriel Carrizo, also congratulated a “selection that has rewritten the history of Panamanian soccer with its participation in the World Cup“: “This great goal by Marta Cox against France is historic,” he remarked on the same social network.

Panama had never scored a goal in the history of the women’s soccer world cups, until Marta Cox came up with this:pic.twitter.com/TeFJ3yu2NA – Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) August 2, 2023

The French would come back from that initial goal to situate themselves at a resounding 1-5, but some willful Canaleras dreamed of a comeback and came close to the French marker with a 3-5, although finally the Europeans would extend the distance until the end 3-6 .

“With our heads held high! Panama completed its first participation in history in the FIFA Women’s World Cup after a great performance against France,” celebrated the Panamanian Football Federation, which thanked the team “for making a great role and leave Panama on high”.

The Association of Professional Soccer Players of Panama (AFUTPA) went further, and asked everyone to remember that the path up to there had not been easy, since “it was not until 2017 when it was decided to create the Women’s Soccer League (LFF). “: “It is important to know where we come from to assess where we have arrived.”

“Today they say goodbye to the 2023 World Cup, scoring their first World Cup goals, with three goals against one of the world’s powers, France. The road was hard, as described. Resilience was not negotiable for them. Thank you Guerreras” , concluded the AFUTPA.

EFE

