After the separation from former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, Colombian singer Shakira begins to put down roots in Miami, after living for many years in Barcelona.

The change of country and continent implies a radical change for the woman from Barranquilla and for her two children, Milan and Sasha, who begin to look for activities to spend time in Florida.

Milan began playing soccer, most likely inherited from her father, although Shakira herself has had a life closely linked to this sport. In fact, the former Barcelona player began their relationship during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, in which the Spanish team won the title.

Despite playing as a central defender, Piqué has a respectable number of goals in his professional career: he scored 63 goals in 784 games. But now, his son seems to show a very special talent, even surpassing what his father, a multi-time champion with Barça, did.

This was Milan Piqué’s great goal

Milan plays in the academy that Juventus has in the United States, and it was the entity itself that published on its social networks a video in which the eldest son of Shakira and Piqué is seen displaying talent and scoring a great goal.



In the image you can see how Milan stopped to take a free kick. The action had a second play: a teammate touched the ball and Piqué hung it at an angle, on the post that the goalkeeper had to guard.

It drew attention that Milan Piqué wore the number 6 shirt, a very different number than the one his father used. for practically his entire career, since he was part of Barça’s minor divisions.

“The number three has followed me or accompanied me the entire race. We played with three defenders at the back, the right back wore the 2, the center back wore the 3 and the left back wore the 5. Hence my passion for the 3,” Piqué said at the time to explain why he wore that number.

SPORTS

More Sports news