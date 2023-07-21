Home page politics

The AI ​​illustration imaginatively shows the combination of satellite data and machine learning methods. © Nicolas Bruckmann/Midjourney (machine generated*)

For researchers, artificial intelligence is not only a topic, but also a tool. Climate computer scientist Peer Nowack explains how he uses AI to make predictions about climate change.

This interview lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with Research. Table Professional Briefing before – first published it Research.Table on July 18, 2023.

Mr. Nowack, what are you researching in connection with artificial intelligence (AI)?

I do research related to AI in various fields, primarily in the field of climate science. So: How can we use artificial intelligence or machine learning to climate change-improve predictions? To do this, we combine machine learning methods, numerical earth system models and earth observations, such as satellite data, in a new way.

We usually study very complex systems that can no longer be solved purely analytically. Therefore, it is important that we derive relationships from the data we already have that help us improve models or to bring observations and modeling together. So by using AI, we can gain new insights and significantly reduce uncertainties in predictions.

What do you think are the biggest opportunities of AI?

There are certainly some. A big chance is that the AI ​​could make our everyday life easier and take over or at least speed up many tasks, as we are already seeing in hints at Chat-GPT, for example writing. AI could take over a lot of the more modern work and help us with it. But it can also help us to understand complex systems – as in the field of climate science – and to work with new ideas and approaches. AI also opens up completely new possibilities for us to approach existing research areas in a new way.

I have great hope that AI will also be a new and important pillar of research in my chair at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT). Of course, it is not automatic that research improves only through the use of AI. Rather, it is about how theory and these data-driven algorithms can be combined as new basic pillars. The field is just calibrating itself. We’re learning how to use this tool to advance research. This is a scientific process of its own that will probably take another decade before it is fully established.

To person Peer Nowack has held the Chair of Artificial Intelligence in the fields of climate and environmental sciences at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) since March 2023. His group deals with a variety of data science issues in the field of climate science and atmospheric chemistry. Most recently, Nowack held a position as Lecturer in Atmospheric Chemistry and Data Science at the University of East Anglia, which he took up in 2020 after leading a junior research group at Imperial College London.

“AI will be a very important new tool that can be revolutionary”

Do you see AI as a revolution or just another tool?

I think it’s both. AI will be a very important new tool that can be revolutionary. The internet was also a revolution in a way and we all use it as a tool today. Our everyday work would be very different if we didn’t have the internet. In the same way, I think we will use AI everywhere in the future because it makes us more efficient. And yes, I think AI will permeate most areas of our lives in the future.

Which negative effects of artificial intelligence are to be feared?

AI offers great opportunities, but of course there is also a risk that it could be misused. A concrete example is university teaching. When you write an essay using AI, the question arises: Where does AI end and where does your own contribution begin? How do we still distinguish what human performance is and what the AI ​​wrote? I’m already thinking about how to regulate and detect the use of AI.

Students and doctoral candidates have already asked me whether they can use AI for the first draft of a thesis. I don’t think there is a generally good answer for this yet. On the one hand, it makes sense to use something that makes work more efficient. It should therefore not be prevented completely, since AI also helps us and at the end of the day it also becomes part of everyday work. But of course we have to agree on where to set the limits, in what form AI should be used, how we have to adapt our system and how we will evaluate human performance in the field of teaching in the future.

“AI will not abolish and replace all professions”

Where do you think AI will be taken for granted in 10 or 20 years?

I think once you have access to these AI tools, it will be almost a must to use them – kind of like the internet. However, not everyone will be very good at using the tools. But I’m sure that in the future it will be common for people to have a rough idea of ​​how AI works. So: How can I use AI effectively for tasks, for example in everyday life or in jobs for which I don’t need a computer science degree? I know that many also view the development of AI with fear.

However, I do not think that AI will abolish and replace all professions. Rather, it will be a fundamentally important tool for existing professions to be competitive. We should therefore see AI primarily as an opportunity. It can make us more efficient, open up new possibilities for us and help us to achieve things that we probably would not have been able to do without the tool, even in the time available.

*This image was created with the help of machine assistance. A text-to-image model was used for this. Selection of the model, development of the model instructions and final editing of the image: Art Director Nicolas Bruckmann.