As they have matured democracies in it worldthe professionalization of public function has gone hand in hand with transparency and the accountability. Furthermore, the latter does not only imply auditing activity, but the continuous improvement of the evaluation mechanisms of all public entities, with appropriate indicators and mechanisms depending on their raison d’être and the activity they carry out. For this reason, the issue of evaluating the management and impact evaluation are very important lines of research in the field of public policies in liberal democratic states.

Within this framework, a few days ago, the General Audit Office of the Argentine Republic convened the regional meeting, “Effective SAIs: the challenge of measuring their performance”; this as part of the work of the SAI Performance Evaluation Commission and Performance Indicators (CEDEIR), which is a permanent technical body of the Latin American and Caribbean Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (OLACEFS).

The objective of the seminar was to provide a space for the exchange of experiences and knowledge on the measurement and evaluation of the impact of SAIs, as well as to strengthen the capacity to fulfill their mandate and improve the effectiveness and efficiency in the achievement of their objectives, in line with the goals set by CEDEIR. In this sense, we must not ignore the importance of the

exchange of empirical knowledge, by real operators of the control systems, since this allows saving enormous amounts of time, human and material resources, by taking advantage of the innovations and results proven in other latitudes.

In the various blocks of work, the reflections and exchange of ideas from different realities of the Latin American region and the experiences of each supreme audit institution were very important. One of the challenges posed was to measure the impact of the recommendations we make in our work as SAIs; ArgentinaIn this regard, he shared that the Sustainable Development Goals have been placed at the center of his strategy to achieve his goals (particularly SDG 16, Peace, justice and strong institutions).

From the Superior Audit of the Federation, we propose that measuring the performance of our institutions gives us the guideline to evaluate the effectiveness of superior control of public resources in our country; This is how we have seen it in daily practice, performance evaluation allows us to have accurate diagnoses of the major problems on the public and government agenda, some of which could be seen as tangential but turn out to be priorities and transversal, such as water care. and water resources, climate change, migration, public security, and public debt management, which today particularly affects the Argentinaand that in Mexico the foreign debt has not grown in recent years.

We also share the experience of the implementation of the ISSAI standards, referring to financial audits, planning

strategic, planning auditsaudit methodology, human resources management and internal control.

The ASF is a vanguard institution in the Latin America and the Caribbean, for decades, in the continuous improvement of superior auditing at the regional level, a quality that we endorse today from our participation in international organizations and strategies for regional and multilateral cooperation. A recent example is the use of technology to increase audits and their quality.

The knowledge of our realities, as well as the exchange of experiences, instruments and technological advances, allow the possibility of carrying out shared audits on common topics in the region.

