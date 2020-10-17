Highlights: Campaigning for Bihar assembly elections reached full swing

People angry over local BJP MLA in Lakhisarai assembly seat

Good Nitish to Lalu but people are asking questions on employment and development

Satyakam Abhishek, Lakhisarai

‘Sir, there is a development here. You tell me, corruption is visible everywhere. Officers have become silver in Nitish Kumar’s 15-year tenure. When we questioned the people of Lakhisarai Assembly Seat, their examples came out like this. An interesting contest is being seen this time in this assembly seat with more than 3.5 lakh votes. This time the saffron party is seen competing in this area called BJP’s stronghold. On which day the camel will sit, it will be known on the counting day on November 10, but the resentment of the people for CM Nitish Kumar (CM Nitesh Kumar) has become overwhelming.

Red-yellow public on local MLA

The displeasure of the local people is visible in the work of Vijay Kumar Sinha, BJP MLA and Labor Resources Minister in Nitish government. When this reporter asked people about the work of the MLA, a person said that the MLA has not done any work. Just for your own good. Some people have accused the MLA that only his relatives contract. Let us know that in 2000 to 5 elections, BJP has won four times from here. RJD’s Phulaina Singh defeated Vijay Kumar Sinha of BJP only in the 2005 election.

For the last three times MLA and for the fourth time, Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is tapping on this seat, may also get angry with the Nitish government. People were also very angry towards the work of the state government.

Demand for third option also raised

When some people were asked who will vote in the NDA and the Grand Alliance, they said that now a third option is needed. One person said that he has seen Lalu Yadav’s 15 years and Nitish’s 15 years rule. There is no development. The police ask for money when the vehicle is caught in the police station.

Better Nitish than Lalu but ….

On the question of comparison of Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar, the people here said that Nitish is better but development is incomplete due to the youth not getting employment. The workers are not getting employment. Youth are being treated unfairly.

Explain that Giriraj Singh, the Union Minister and BJP leader, had targeted him for Jinnah Prem of Congress. Actually, Mashkur Ahmad Usmani has been given a ticket from the Jale assembly seat, who had photographed Jinni at Aligarh University. However, on Jinnah’s question, Lakhisarai called it an election stunt. One person said that Jinnah is not going to run in Bihar.