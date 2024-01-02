Dall'Igna and welcoming Marquez

When the news of the successful conclusion of the race began to spread in the paddock negotiation between Marc Marquez and the Gresini team, Ducati leaders were quick to clarify that the Spaniard's arrival had not been pushed by the Italian manufacturer. In fact, Nadia Padovani's team had complete freedom of choice and autonomy in the rider lineup, so much so that in 2024 it will have the two Marquez brothers on the team, without a direct contract with Ducati (unlike Bezzecchi in VR46 and Martin in Pramac).

It was then said that among the reference figures of Borgo Panigale, the most positive about the collaboration with Marc Marquez was Gigi Dall'Igna, proud that a champion of this caliber, an icon of Honda, decided to leave the Japanese manufacturer to race with a season-old Ducati.

Dall'Igna comments on Marquez's arrival

During a long interview with the French of GP Racingthe general director of Ducati Corse, Gigi Dall'Igna he expressed himself on the topic as follows: “Marquez is one of the greatest riders in history. I would never say that his decision to come to us is more rewarding than a world title, as they wrote around, but it does justice to our value. We know what Marquez represents, we know his weight, it's up to us to be good enough to manage this situation. Him in the official team in 2025? I don't want to think about this. Let's think about preparing as best we can for next year, then we'll see.”

Dall'Igna then confirmed that he had an important proposal on the table from Honda HRC: “There have been contacts, it's the truth. But frankly, leaving Ducati at the level it is at now is not at all easy. It is also true that I completed the mission that was entrusted to me and that the Honda challenge was very exciting, but leaving would not have been smart of me. I work with formidable people, in a super environment, we have the best drivers… Why ever leave?”concluded the engineer from Thiene.