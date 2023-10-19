It seems that you actually get better from using a simulator. And that should also apply to Sergio Perez…

We’ve written about it more than once; the current form crisis that the sympathetic Mexican driver Sergio Perez is experiencing. While Max Verstappen is stringing together victory after victory in the same car, it is a success for Checo.

And something really needs to change, says just about everyone who has ever seen a Formula 1 race. And we also know what needs to change, Perez needs to drive faster. But how?

Well, how about using the simulator? That seems to help.

Better late than never: Perez uses the simulator

It is known that there are drivers who prefer to get back on the simulator immediately after a race (hi Max) and there are also drivers who do not. (Hi Lewis). But not only Lewis, Perez also hardly seems to ‘sim’.

But in recent weeks he has finally done that, team boss Christian Horner said in an interview with the English magazine The Mirror. what GPblog writes about. Perez spent no less than three days on the simulator.

According to Horner, a lot has become clear about why Perez has so much difficulty mastering the RB19. And the necessary adjustments have also been made, which should really improve the coming weekend.

Very good from Sergio Perez, but it does leave us with one pressing question. WHY NOW??? Seriously, if three days in the simulator is the solution, wouldn’t they have forced him into that thing after the race in Australia? So that Red Bull had already won the championship before the summer break.

We really don’t understand it at all and therefore think we take Horner’s words with a grain of salt. Let’s see if things go better next weekend.

Let’s talk further afterwards!

