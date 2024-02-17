Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/17/2024 – 10:01

The prospect of an improvement in the euro zone economy in the second half of the year, with the beginning of an interest rate reduction cycle by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the scenario of a moderate increase in exports from countries in the region, generates expectations in the markets international reports of a tendency for the euro to appreciate against the dollar throughout the year, especially from June to December.

Currency experts in Europe and the USA, interviewed by Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system) expect that the euro could reach US$1.10 at the end of the first half of the year and be close to US$1.12 at the end of 2024. Such projections consider an economic environment with lower inflation and the easing of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) from the middle of this year. Despite the existence of geopolitical uncertainties, which may even continue in the Middle East over the next 10 months, they do not expect global supply shocks and have an assessment that Brent oil prices should record an average in 2024 close to the current level, at around US$81.00 per barrel.

“The slight appreciation of the euro against the dollar that we hope to see over the course of this year will occur in a more favorable situation for the world economy, in which investors leave the search for protection in a context of risk aversion to just face the natural risk that exists in the currency market”, commented Thomas Flury, head of foreign exchange strategy at UBS Global Wealth Management.

However, in the next two months there may be a temporary appreciation of the dollar against the euro due to speculation in the markets that the ECB may start reducing interest rates a little before the Fed, especially if the fall in inflation is more pronounced in Europe than than in the United States during this period. The 3.1% rise in the consumer price index (CPI) in January in the US, above analysts' forecasts, reduced the chances of the Fed Funds rate starting to decrease in May and raised investors' bets that such a reduction could start in June.

“There is a concrete possibility that the European Central Bank will begin to reduce interest rates in April, before the Fed. This could occur with the fall in inflation within the ECB's expectations and also with information that salary negotiations carried out in the first months of this year determined readjustments that will not put upward pressure on consumer price indices”, commented the director of macroeconomic analysis at Intesa Sanpaolo bank, Luca Mezzomo. He expects the euro exchange rate to fluctuate between US$1.08 and US$1.12 over the next 9 months and should move towards a mark between US$1.12 and US$1.14 in December.

Advance

In May or June, when investors have a clearer picture about the start of interest rate cuts by the Fed and ECB, the euro will probably begin a more regular path of appreciation against the dollar. Such a movement may occur due to the scenario of improved aggregate demand in the euro zone from the end of the first half of the year, driven by the increase in purchasing power of families in the region with the more evident drop in inflation. “The increase in consumption in the second half of the year in the euro zone should lead to GDP growth of 0.7% in 2024, a slower speed than in the USA, but it will be better than the current stagnation, recorded in the region since 2023,” said Nicholas Bennenbroek, international economist at Wells Fargo bank.

An additional factor that should encourage investors to trust more in the strengthening of the euro against the dollar in the middle of the year and that is normally little considered as relevant is the good performance of the US economy in 2024, whose expansion continues vigorously. Recent data such as the creation of 353 thousand jobs in January and the unemployment rate of 3.7%, despite interest rates being between 5.25% and 5.5% since July, lead several international experts to rule out the scenario of recession for this year and begin to assess that the American economy will continue to cruise until 2025.

“When the level of US activity is good, it helps the world economy, including exports and growth in Europe,” commented Thierry Wizman, global currency and interest rate strategist at Macquarie Group. The American market is the largest importer of European products, as it represented 19.8% of exports from European Union (EU) countries in 2022, the latest data available, according to Eurostat, the EU statistics body.

The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 2.5% in 2023 and Wizman estimates that it should expand close to 2.0% in 2024. For him, the euro should reach a price between US$1.11 and US$ 1.13 in June and will maintain this level until December.

Another element that could contribute to the appreciation of the euro against the dollar would be a favorable economic scenario in China in 2024. “If the country's growth reaches 5% this year, which is viable, given the fiscal and monetary actions that are being adopted vigorously by the government since August last year, this will be a major factor in boosting industrial production and foreign sales by European companies”, stated Wizman.

Different scenario

There is, however, a small segment of experts who believe in a weakening of the euro against the dollar throughout 2024. For Brad Bechtel, global head of foreign exchange at Jefferies, given the difference in the growth rate of the US and the euro zone, the fair value for the exchange rate between the two currencies at the moment should be US$ 1.05 per euro.

“The Fed should carry out three interest rate cuts of 0.25 percentage points each and the ECB four reductions of the same magnitude this year. These actions by the two central banks are unlikely to significantly alter the economic situation, in which the US is experiencing steady expansion, while Europe is growing less, although it should begin a recovery in the second half of the year,” said Bechtel. “In this context, I expect the euro to reach $1.04 by the end of 2024.”