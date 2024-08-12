The movie Borderlandsbased on the video game series of the same name, has had a poor reception in the United States. To such an extent that it only grossed $8.8 million, while in other countries it grossed around $7.7 million.

The film has grossed $16.5 million worldwide. A source within Lionsgate says there is disappointment within the company over the film’s poor results.

According to Lionsgate, box office receipts are ‘well below the already low expectations prior to the release’So the studio was aware that this film was not going to be well received.

Especially since it is competing against tapes that were already available, such as Deadpool and Wolverine and Twistersin addition to premieres such as It Ends With Us and CuckooIts debut in American theaters placed the film in fourth place.

How much should I earn? Borderlands in theaters in its opening week? The initial projection, in the United States and Canada alone, was between $8 and $16 million. So it started off low and it is unlikely to recover.

The worst thing is that it is also difficult to recover the investment made in its production, which was $110 or $120 million. But that is not the full figure, since Lionsgate spent $30 million on its promotion.

Something that is hurting this film a lot is the poor reception from specialized critics. Previously, we shared with you the impressions of various critics from the pre-release of BorderlandsWhen it debuted its average on Rotten Tomatoes was… 0%!

After more reviews appeared, it rose to 9%, but that is still very low. The audience has been a bit more benevolent, with the average rating being just 50%.

Better than a sequel you have to wait for Borderlands 4of which it seems that signs have begun to appear, fortunately for the players.

With details from Variety. Apart from Borderlands We have more information about cinema at TierraGamer.