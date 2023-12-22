A beautiful story that tells of a great love that has moved the entire web. Barbara Bombardelli she is a wife who donated a kidney to her husband Daniele Specchierla, to allow him to live longer.

For 13 years they have shared everything, good things and bad things and Barbara Bombardelli can't even imagine life without her other half. Daniele is affected by polycystic kidney disease and thanks to the transplant he is starting to live his life normally again. The wife wanted to tell their story for raise awareness as many people as possible about organ donation.

Donating a kidney does not reduce life expectancy, but I told psychologists that if I had the prospect of living 90 years, but alone, I would prefer to donate a kidney and have my husband by my side.

Barbara and Daniele live in Piovezzano, in the province of Verona. They fell in love with her in 2011 and married in 2014. He was sincere with her from the beginning, he told her about her kidney disease and what awaited him in the future. He had to know, since his health could have been an obstacle for their love story. However, Barbara understood from the beginning that she would never abandon him. Over the years the disease worsened and the only solution was a transplant. Daniele could not accept that of his wife, but she was determined and to convince him she told him a phrase he will never forget:

The moment you receive my kidney we both come back to life: with this explanation Barbara convinced me to accept her great gift. She donated a kidney to me and gave me a huge chance at life, which I otherwise wouldn't have had the chance to have.

The couple wanted to share their story on social media, with the aim of making people understand theimportance of transplants for other people, both during life and after the end of life. There are those who are against it and those who have already given their consent for the day when they will leave this world forever.